Bus drivers speaking out during public comment session at Lakota Board of Education meeting
The celebrities asked for donations to their Maui fund, but were flooded with comments asking why they couldn't use more of their own money instead.
Presley spoke about her relationship with Elvis at the Venice Film Festival press conference for "Priscilla," an upcoming biopic about her life.
Former Ukrainian spy Valentin Nalivaychenko told The Economist that even he's concerned Ukraine's string of assassinations is crossing the line.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and wife Sophie are bracing for a major change this month – and their royal home, Bagshot Park, will feel very different
The victim was an 11th grader who dreamed of being an electrician, officials said.
RCMP say it's okay to post photos of your child's first day of school... as long as you don't include too much information. (Sylvan Lake RCMP)P.E.I. RCMP are advising parents to think twice before posting back-to-school pictures of their children online.Photos including a banner with a child's name, age, grade and school tend to pop up on social media feeds around this time of the year.The practice may seem like a harmless way to celebrate a milestone, but RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore says it's not wit
West was photographed with his bottom exposed on board the vessel with his ‘wife’
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska told the BBC that Russia's war has forced her family to live apart from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trump calls it ‘just another trick being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists’
Some GOP lawmakers expressed concern over McConnell’s health and what it means for the Republican Party ahead of the 2024 elections.
Camper's new Fail/Winter 2023 (yes, you read that right) campaign teaches us to embrace the power...
A Wall Street Journal survey stunned the ABC News anchor.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s daily statements about the election obstruction case in Washington threaten to “prejudice” the jury pool in the nation’s capital, US prosecutors told a judge.Most Read from BloombergHuawei Teardown Shows Chip Breakthrough in Blow to US SanctionsChina Slowdown Means It May Never Overtake US Economy, Forecast ShowsReturn-to-Office Is a $1.3 Trillion Problem Few Have Figured OutBillion-Dollar Corporate Bond Deals Hit Treasuries: Markets WrapUnited Airlines Resumes US F
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken on many new projects since stepping back from their royal roles
This summer, sunscreen-drenched Mark Zuckerberg is out, and tan-and-toned Zuckerberg is in — and enjoying the sun with his professional fighter pals.
The Wednesday actor responded to the claims on her Instagram story.
Errol Musk criticized an exposé from The New Yorker, which explored the SpaceX CEO's influence on the Ukraine war, as a "hit job," The U.S. Sun reported.
Marsha Wipperman wanted to give her son the best life possible, even if it meant taking on parent PLUS student loans. Now she just wants relief.
Pippa Middleton shares three children with her husband James Matthews: son Arthur and daughters Grace and Rose
The detail easily elevates any outfit.