Bus carrying detainees leaves Israeli military prison

STORY: The bus had arrived at the jail compound late on Thursday (November 30), and several Red Cross workers could be seen entering the facility ahead of the prisoners' release.

Israel and Hamas agreed to add a seventh day of a humanitarian pause on Thursday, while Egyptian and Qatari mediators were working to negotiate a further extension of two days, Egypt's official state media agency said.

The truce has allowed some humanitarian aid into Gaza after much of the coastal territory of 2.3 million people was reduced to wasteland in the Israeli assault.