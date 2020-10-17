Burnout driver busted by Australian police

A driver has been arrested and lost his car for 28 days after he was allegedly caught hoon driving at Penfield overnight.

Just after 12.30am on Saturday 3 October, patrols were called to Pellew Road, after reports of a large number of vehicles doing burnouts. PolAir also attended and captured a Holden sedan perform a sustained burnout before following the car as it turned right onto Heaslip Road. Patrols then stopped the driver on Angle Vale Crescent at Waterloo Corner and arrested him.

The 21-year-old from Broadview was charged with drive unregistered and uninsured, drive disqualified, misuse of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving. He has been bailed to appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on 3 November.

His car was also defected for bald tyres and missing panels and impounded for 28 days.

Credit: South Australia Police YT/Twitter