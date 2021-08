Dramatic footage shows a burning utility pole snapping in half on the I-80 at Parley’s Canyon, Utah, as a wildfire hit the region on August 14.

The video, shot by Jeffrey Moore, shows sparks flying as the pole breaks in two.

The fire, which prompted evacuations in the area, was 80 percent contained by August 19, according to a FOX 13 report. Credit: Jeffrey Moore via Storyful