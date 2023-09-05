Burning Man Figure Is Lit in Signature Ceremony as Some Attendees Queue Up to Leave Festival

Burning Man attendees got to see the lighting of the figure the festival is named for on Monday, September 4, after the “man burn” was delayed due to rainy and muddy conditions.

The signature man burn, which festival organizers said was delayed due to the rain and mud that trapped attendees for days, happened during an exodus from the festival marked by lengthy queues. Approximately 64,000 people were still at the festival as of the middle of the day on Monday, organizers said.

Festival organizers said traffic out of the festival was flowing more smoothly on Tuesday, with wait times down from eight hours to three.

In this footage posted to Instagram by user @mxnightshade, people can be heard cheering and screaming as the ignited structure falls. Credit: @mxnightshade via Storyful