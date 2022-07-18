Burning man escapes Spanish wildfire, taken to hospital

STORY: Angel Martin Arjona, owner of a construction warehouse in the northwestern Zamora province, was taken to hospital by helicopter with serious burns after his dramatic escape, his friend, local mechanic Juan Lozano, told Reuters.

Arjona had been digging a trench in a field as a buffer for the approaching fire when the sea of flames closed in on him.

The footage showed him driving fast along the perimeter before taking a turn near a fence, at which point his excavator disappeared from sight surrounded by high flames and smoke.

A second later the man ran out of the flames, stumbled and fell briefly and then continued running, his trousers still burning for a few more seconds and a firefighter in protective gear following him.