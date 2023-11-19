Burlington store robbed twice in one weekend, now seeking donations for cost of repairs

The Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP. Singh, whose New Democrats are in a confidence and supply agreement with the federal Liberal minority government, says Trudeau is an out of touch leader who only acts when facing political troubles. He says Poilievre, meanwhile, only pretends to care and doesn't know