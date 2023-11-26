Burlington police investigating multiple shootings, three injured
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated person was assaulted at FCI Tucson at around 12:30 p.m. local time Friday.
A heated debate is brewing in Alberta and it has implications for the future of primary care in the province.This week, the provincial government announced nurse practitioners will be allowed to set up their own publicly funded independent practices as early as January.During Wednesday's news conference, Premier Danielle Smith touted the plan as a "key part" of the solution to a shortage of family physicians that has left an estimated 600,000 — or more — Albertans without care."Help is on the wa
Investigators have identified the married couple killed Wednesday in a fiery explosion near the US-Canadian border that prompted a massive law enforcement response.
23-year-old Jung Yoo-jung found the victim after contacting 54 people — who were mostly women — on a tutoring app
CALGARY — A police officer who slammed a handcuffed woman to the ground face first in Calgary six years ago is out of a job. Const. Alex Dunn was found guilty in 2020 of assault causing bodily harm. Dunn had taken Dalia Kafi to Calgary police headquarters in 2017 for allegedly breaking a curfew. A security camera showed him throwing the woman down, her hands handcuffed behind her back, with blood pooling on the ground where her face hit the floor. Kafi died of a suspected overdose in June 2021,
A former aide to ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who previously claimed Cuomo groped her breast, is filing a lawsuit against him alleging sexual harassment and abuse, according to a summons filed this week.
Prosecutors warned judges about his fraud trial threats. His attorneys called it ‘irrelevant information’
From elderly grandparents to young children, these are the people known to have been taken captive.
Rep. Robert Garcia shared the anecdote as he reacted to a "totally insane" Jan. 6 conspiracy theory pushed by Republicans over the weekend.
Undeclared assets worth millions of dollars belonging to a Rivne Oblast Council member, who also serves as deputy head of the regional Forestry and Hunting Department office, were found during searches of his home and workplace, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Nov. 25.
Two Russian convicts who served years in prison for brutal murders have been released after fighting in Ukraine, per Russian media.
(Bloomberg) -- Violence engulfed central Dublin on Thursday evening after three children and a woman were stabbed near a school, prompting rioters to clash with the police and set cars and shops on fire. Most Read from BloombergMarkets Cheer as Milei Drops Dollarization for Macri BrassEverything You Need to Know About China’s Child Pneumonia OutbreakHamas Releases Second Group of Hostages Following DelaysHamas Says Next Hostage Release to Israel Is Back On After DelayHamas Frees 24 Hostages From
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the suspicious disappearance of 48-year-old Natasha Leroy.In a release issued Friday, RCMP said officers were called to a home on old Route 5 in the community of Big Bras d'Or on Wednesday for a possible homicide.According to police, Leroy had disappeared and the circumstances around her disappearance are suspicious.When asked if they are still investigating a homicide, police said they are not ruling out any possibility related to this case. Police could not s
Edward English, who was once sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing boys at the Mount Cashel Orphanage in St. John's, has been arrested once again.CBC News has learned English was arrested Wednesday at his home outside Moncton, N.B., by members of the Vancouver Police Department, with RCMP New Brunswick acting as an "assisting agency," according to that police force's media relations officer.English was arrested in connection with allegations of sexual abuse involving two students at Vancou
More than 100 people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened by salmonella after eating cantaloupe or additional fruits that are now under recall.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that a total of 99 people in 32 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella. Minnesota reported two deaths and 45 people have been hospitalized in the U.S.In Canada, officials said as of Nov. 22, there have been 26 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella soahanina a
A Calgary man has been convicted of first-degree murder nearly 30 years after he fatally shot two men during a break-in.Leonard Brian Cochrane, 53, was arrested in 2020 and charged in the deaths of Barry Buchart, 26, and Trevor Deakins, 25, who were killed in 1994 in their home in the southeast community of Radisson Heights. Both victims were shot "at point blank range," the judge noted in his 48-page decision released Friday.The once-cold case was solved with the help of genetic genealogical in
Derbyshire Police says Roger Anderson's crimes on his victim were "beyond comprehension".
Experts have dubbed it a “silver tsunami.”
MONTREAL — A 61-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her nephew inside her apartment Thursday in Montreal's northern suburb hours after officers visited the home, police say. Police arrested Jérôme Alfred Frigault, 30, at the scene, and the man was arraigned Friday afternoon and formally charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his aunt, Mireille Martin. Martin was found with serious stab wounds just after 5:30 p.m. when officers responded to the building in the Vimont dis
A California man accused of killing a homeless man he woke up for blocking a sidewalk while sleeping captured the shooting on video, according to Orange County’s district attorney.