Burlington police investigating multiple shootings, three injured

More than 100 people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened by salmonella after eating cantaloupe or additional fruits that are now under recall.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that a total of 99 people in 32 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella. Minnesota reported two deaths and 45 people have been hospitalized in the U.S.In Canada, officials said as of Nov. 22, there have been 26 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella soahanina a