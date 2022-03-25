‘Buried’ shares the story of the 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche through the eyes of those who lived it

Anyone connected with the Alpine Meadows community in the Sierra knows about the infamous avalanche that struck nearly 40 years ago, but many more mountain lovers are unaware of the history or of the dangers inherent with any avalanche. That’s what inspired local filmmakers Jared Drake and Steven Siig to create "Buried", a documentary that shares the story of the deadly slide through the words of those who lived it. The pair began research for the film close to six years ago.