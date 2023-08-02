Burgum returns to New Hampshire for first visit since qualifying for GOP debate

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for live updates on the Justice Department's indictment of former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges focus on schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power and keep him in office despite his loss to Joe Biden. ___ WHAT TO KNOW — Trump has now been indicted for the third time. Here’s where all the investigations stand — Trump also was indicted in June on charges that he il