Burgum returns to New Hampshire for first visit since qualifying for GOP debate
Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum is back on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.
Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum is back on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.
According to special counsel Jack Smith's indictment, Trump had been informed that Inauguration Day was just 17 days away.
Despite this, DeSantis remains focused on attacking Bud Light for a short-lived and innocuous campaign featuring a transgender woman.
There's a "very real possibility" that Donald Trump will win back the White House in 2024, Harry Enten explained.
‘RFK Jr has no appeal to Republicans. He’s is a Republican plant to hurt Biden’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for live updates on the Justice Department's indictment of former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges focus on schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power and keep him in office despite his loss to Joe Biden. ___ WHAT TO KNOW — Trump has now been indicted for the third time. Here’s where all the investigations stand — Trump also was indicted in June on charges that he il
“For someone who has an interest in launching a presidential campaign, these are the first steps you’d take,” said a campaign finance analyst.
The eldest daughter of the former president previously made her distance from his controversial campaign explicitly clear after he left office.
The anchor of "The Source" reminds the former governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful that he's polling at less than 1% The post CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Throws Cold Water on Asa Hutchinson’s Claim That Trump Is Losing Steam: ‘What Are You Basing That Off Of?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The former Biden White House press secretary said it's "despite what Donald Trump says on the campaign trail and wants his followers to believe."
The judge dismissed claims that politics and publicity had tainted the probe, pointing to some politicians' ability to turn a scandal into "golden political capital."
Newly released emails from the Ariz. Senate show a Republican volunteer telling 'audit' leaders that Giuliani's office had contacted her about effort.
De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager, was charged in special counsel Jack Smith's superseding indictment in the classified documents investigation.
Donald Trump urged House Republicans to impeach Joe Biden or else they will "be immediately primaried."
(Bloomberg) -- A super political action committee with close ties to billionaire Charles Koch raised $78 million in the first half of 2023, money the group is using to try and prevent former President Donald Trump from becoming the Republican nominee.Most Read from BloombergUS Credit Rating Downgraded From AAA by Fitch US, Europe Growing Alarmed by China’s Rush Into Legacy ChipsTrump Indicted on Federal Charges in 2020 Election ProbePoland Sends Troops to Belarus Border After Airspace BreachMiss
The vice president returned to Florida to hammer the state's controversial standards that suggest enslaved people derived some benefits from slavery.
The former president was indicted for the third time on Tuesday The post Jesse Watters Says Fox News Should ‘Find Fraud in the 2020 Election’ if Trump Goes to Trial for Jan. 6 (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
“It is no wonder he is behind by 30 points,” Mehdi Hasan told Ayman Mohyeldin.
Russian minefields have put a wrench in Ukraine's counteroffensive strategy, forcing troops to abandon tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.
Trump said it was a "sad thing to see" McConnell freeze up at the podium, then took the opportunity to criticize his long-time GOP foe.
The UK claims Moscow's frontline forces are dealing with "attrition" and ammunition shortages.