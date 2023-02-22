Burglary Suspect Jumps Out of 2 Windows to Try to Escape Atlanta Police

The Atlanta Police Department released bodycam footage showing the dramatic moments a suspected burglar jumped through multiple second-story windows in an attempt to escape officers.

Police said officers received information on February 11 on the whereabouts of the burglary suspect with multiple arrest warrants.

When officers arrived at an apartment complex in south Atlanta, a 49-year-old man, whom they identified as George Delmar, jumped out a glass window to escape.

After police pursued Delmar outside the apartment, Delmar ran into a nearby apartment building and jumped out of another window, officers said.

Delmar was treated at Grady Hospital for injuries sustained in the jumps and was later arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail. Credit: City of Atlanta Police Department via Storyful