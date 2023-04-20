Burglars ram car into Stockton jewelry store
The owners of Kim Hoan Jewelry store at Stockton’s El Dorado Street woke up Tuesday morning to broken glass, tire marks and a boarded window. That was the aftermath of a crash-and-grab burglary that happened overnight. A surveillance video captured the moment when a group of thieves rammed a stolen vehicle into the storefront before making off with thousands worth of money in merchandise and leaving the car behind. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/stockton-jewelry-store-burglaries-kim-hoan/43649620