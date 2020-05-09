Bundesliga 2 Dresden Dynamo squad in 14-day quarantine after two players test positive for coronavirus

SHOWS:

MUNICH, GERMANY (RECENT - MAY 5, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. VARIOUS OF BAYERN MUNICH PLAYERS ON THE PITCH

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2. VARIOUS OF JEROME BOATENG AND OTHERS TRAINING

3. PLAYERS ON THE PITCH

DORTMUND, GERMANY (RECENT - MAY 5, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

4. VARIOUS OF BORUSSIA DORTMUND'S EMPTY STADIUM

INTERNET (MAY 9, 2020) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

5. STILL IMAGE FROM SG DRESDEN DYNAMO'S TWITTER PAGE (IN GERMAN) ANNOUNCING THAT TWO PLAYERS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, SAYING:

"Two more Corona cases: The entire second division team is now in 14-day quarantine. You can find detailed information on the current situation at SGD here."

BERLIN, GERMANY (FILE - OCTOBER 30, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

6. STILL PHOTO OF DYNAMO DRESDEN PLAYERS DURING PENALTY SHOOTOUT IN DFB CUP MATCH AGAINST HERTHA BSC

7. STILL PHOTO OF DYNAMO DRESDEN'S KEVIN EHLERS AND HERTHA BSC'S DODI LUKEBAKIO DURING MATCH

DRESDEN, GERMANY (FILE - MAY 19, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

8. STILL PHOTO OF DYNAMO DRESDEN'S BARIS ATIK CELEBRATING WITH NIKLAS KREUZER AFTER SCORING THEIR THIRD GOAL IN MATCH AGAINST SC PADERBORN

9. STILL PHOTO OF FANS WITH GIANT FLAG DURING MATCH AGAINST SC PADERBORN

STORY: Germany's plans to restart competitive soccer on May 16 suffered an early setback after the entire team of second tier Dynamo Dresden were placed in a two-week quarantine following two positive coronavirus tests.

The Bundesliga 2 club announced on their website Saturday (May 9) that tests taken on Friday had revealed two new positive cases and local health authorities had ordered the team into quarantine.

Dresden were scheduled to play Hannover 96 next Sunday in their first game back following the stoppage that was caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bundesliga announced this week that it would restart on May 16 after being given the green light by the government.

Story continues

The league has drawn up a detailed set of regulations and guidelines for training and matches in order to reduce to the mininum possible the risk of transmitting the virus, including stringent testing.

However, the question of how to respond to positive tests is out of the hands of the league as German law states any response to cases is a matter for the local health authority.

The league has been on hold since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak which has brought football to a standstill around the world and Germany's progress is being closely watched by other leagues.

On Monday, the DFL said it had registered 10 positive cases in a blanket test of 1,724 players and staff at its 36 first and second division clubs.

(Production: David Grip)