The Pelicans defeated the Bulls, 123-111 tonight in New Orleans. Brandon Ingram contributed a team-high 33 points to go with 7 rebounds, 3 3PM and 2 steals, with CJ McCollum of the Pelicans adding an additional 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3P) and 5 assists in the game. Zach LaVine finished with a team-high 27 points along with 5 rebounds for the Bulls as Nikola Vučević added 21 points and 11 rebounds.