Bullitt East beats Southern

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — After a 3-0 pre-season loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 28, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis summed up what may be the team’s mantra going forward. “If you expect immediate understanding and execution, you don’t understand what teaching is,” he said. The Canadiens, which will count on several young players in their first full season under St. Louis, will be a work in progress as the team builds toward the future. After finishing with the worst record in the NHL l