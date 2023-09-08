Bullitt County deputy jailer charged with stealing more than $25K from detention center

CBC

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying five boys suspected of robbing a jogger and a cyclist in an early-morning crime spree in Toronto's east end.Officers responded to three separate calls in the Withrow Park area of Riverdale just before 5 a.m. last Friday, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release Thursday.Police said a group of male youths — believed to be between 12 and 16 years old — stopped a jogger on Dingwall Avenue and "assaulted" him while also demanding he