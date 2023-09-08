Bullitt County deputy jailer charged with stealing more than $25K from detention center
The behaviour of Rupesh Seth, who was jailed for more than three years in March, was ruled to be ‘fundamentally incompatible with being a doctor’.
Fulton County JailA judge in Georgia on Wednesday denied motions from two co-defendants to sever their cases from one another in the sprawling racketeering prosecution against Donald Trump.Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee handed down the decision after more than 90 minutes of arguments from prosecutors and defense counsel. The ruling is a win for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and means Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell will be tried together, beginning Oct. 23.Being yoked to Powe
The parents were found safe and unharmed about 24 hours later - but the full story of the kidnapping has yet to emerge, Amelia Neath writes
Pawel Chmielecki was ordered to serve at least 18 years behind bars after stabbing Marta Chmielecka 32 times at his rented room in Northamptonshire.
She is charged with attempted homicide and other charges, authorities said.
Members of the gang face some of the longest sentences to date among hundreds of cases tied to January 6
A Florida mother has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect after not allowing her 9-year-old daughter to leave their house since 2017, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Kelli McGriff-Williams, 42, did not allow her daughter to leave the home from 2017 to 2023, confining her "the majority of the time to a bedroom," according to the arrest report. "The victim is unable to read and write," Miami-Dade police wrote in the report.
The child was regularly held underwater, put in a dog cage and beaten by other children in the home, deputies said.
Madison Police say that 26-year-old Brandon Thompson posed as an innocent bystander after he allegedly carried out a disturbing sexual attack that left a young woman clinging to life. Andrea Blanco reports
The landlord also entered their homes and touched women without permission, authorities said in a federal lawsuit.
The teen’s father is accused of killing his wife, who was also a deputy at the same sheriff’s office, officials say.
OTTAWA — A deadly weekend shooting outside a wedding venue was a targeted attack but Ottawa police leaders said Wednesday they don't think the victims were the intended targets. Two men were killed and six others injured Saturday night when shots were fired outside the Infinity Convention Centre in the city's south end. Deputy Chief Patricia Ferguson said at least 50 shots were fired into the crowd. Two weddings were taking place at the venue Saturday night, but all of the victims were attending
Users on far-right platforms and a Russian-hosted website exposed personal information about grand jurors, District Attorney Fani Willis, her staff and family members
“It’s going to be incandescent evidence," said Harry Litman.
Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying five boys suspected of robbing a jogger and a cyclist in an early-morning crime spree in Toronto's east end.Officers responded to three separate calls in the Withrow Park area of Riverdale just before 5 a.m. last Friday, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release Thursday.Police said a group of male youths — believed to be between 12 and 16 years old — stopped a jogger on Dingwall Avenue and "assaulted" him while also demanding he
A man has been charged with killing a Dieppe couple who were found dead in their home exactly four years ago.Janson Bryan Baker, 27, was charged Thursday in Moncton provincial court with first-degree murder. It's alleged he killed 78-year-old Bernard and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier on Sept. 7, 2019. Baker is due back in court Sept. 14."This has been an exceptionally complex investigation," RCMP Staff-Sgt. Jean-Marc Paré said at a news conference in Dieppe on Thursday afternoon. "This was a t
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state attorney whose suspension marks the second time Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed a top Democratic prosecutor from office because of policy differences is challenging the decision. DeSantis failed to demonstrate that Monique Worrell was incompetent or neglected her duties when he suspended her last month, the former top prosecutor for metro Orlando said in a petition seeking to reverse the order. She filed the petition on Wednesday with the Supreme Cou
NEW YORK (AP) — A former top executive at the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange pleaded guilty Thursday to making tens of millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians and engaging in a criminal conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transfer business. Ryan Salame, the former co-chief executive of FTX Digital Markets, is the fourth high-ranking official at the company or its affiliates to plead guilty to criminal charges. Under a deal with prosecutors, he agreed t
The jury of seven women and four men could not reach verdicts on some of the allegations against Letby.
VICTORIA — A man who brutally murdered an Indigenous woman in Saskatoon is back in custody and his parole has been suspended. Victoria police say Kenneth MacKay, who is 49, was arrested Friday but did not provide further details. MacKay was found guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of 21-year-old Crystal Paskemin in 2000. He received an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. The Parole Board of Canada approved MacKay for day parole in January and it was extended