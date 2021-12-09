The BULLetin Board: Boat parade lights up Tempe Town Lake
Fun! A light show featuring boats at Tempe Town Lake is set to brighten up Tempe this weekend.
Fun! A light show featuring boats at Tempe Town Lake is set to brighten up Tempe this weekend.
ASM has reportedly been instructed to deny Coyotes employees access to the arena if outstanding invoices and delinquent bills aren't paid off by December 20.
Justin Champagnie tipped the ball in the basket then barrelled up the floor, his Toronto teammates in hot pursuit to celebrate what they thought was the winning basket to end a thrilling game.
J.T. Miller scored the shootout winner Wednesday, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins.
Joshua Kimmich doesn't expect to play until next month because of the effects of a coronavirus infection. Kimmich said in October he was not vaccinated against the virus.
Houston, which lost 15 straight games earlier in the season, has now won seven in a row.
Decathlete Damian Warner was named the winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's Athlete of the Year.
Trevor Zegras both knows how to produce a viral moment and market it. Here's what's up and what's down in the NHL this week.
The Raptors and Justin Champagnie thought they'd won it at the buzzer versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday before his last-second bucket was called back. The 20-year-old, who is on a two-way deal, breaks down his emotions in that moment and throughout the thrilling, back-and-forth contest with OKC. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada won't send diplomatic representation to Beijing, adding that the decision stems from human rights concerns.
Tiger Woods will return to the golf course to play with his son Charlie.
Choosing the best players based on underlying metrics spits out an incredibly talented roster.
Barnes and Siakam fit the Raptors' long-term vision. Here's a look at how they work together on three different levels of the game.
The carnage in the third period of Winnipeg's win over Toronto once again laid bare the dangers of inconsistent officiating calls. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar discusses the domino effect when players feel they no choice but to take matters into their own hands.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
General manager Steve Yzerman focuses on the right details, and that's why Jeff Blashill is still the team's head coach.
Auston Matthews, freshly clean shaven, is back to his goalscoring best, and back in the Rocket Richard conversation.
Serena Williams confirmed she will skip another Grand Slam as she works back from a hamstring injury.
The Champions League group stage wraps up this week, and Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are still making their bid for the knockout stage. On the weekend, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield. Tune in for a jam-packed week of footy.
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig hired former Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco on Thursday to replace American coach Jesse Marsch, who left after a run of losses. Tedesco will have a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season, the club said. The 36-year-old German hasn't coached in the Bundesliga since he was fired by Schalke in March 2019 after a 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. Schalke was relegated the season after he left. Tedesco then coached two seasons in Russia with Sp
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid has a chance rekindle its bid to win a second straight Spanish league title. Real Madrid is already 10 points ahead at the top of the standings before the midway point of the season, while fourth-place Atlético has struggled to keep in touch behind both Sevilla and a surprising Real Betis. The defending champions can close that gap on Sunday when they travel across town to play Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Atlético strengthened the squad that last season e
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Still reeling from a contentious loss to Bayern Munich in the “Klassiker,” Borussia Dortmund now has a very different task — shutting down an upstart neighbor with a formidable home record. Recriminations from the 3-2 loss to Bayern, decided by a penalty, have continued all week as Jude Bellingham was fined 40,000 euros ($45,000) for questioning the league's choice of referee Felix Zwayer, who in 2005 was given a six-month ban in relation to a match-fixing scandal cent