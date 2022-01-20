Bullet Strikes 11-Month-Old Girl During Shooting on Bronx Street

An 11-month-old girl is in critical but stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the face from a stray bullet fired on a Bronx street on January 19.

Footage shows the suspected shooter running from Valentine Avenue onto East 198th Street before turning around and running back onto Valentine Avenue. A police statement said two shots were fired, one which entered a vehicle and struck the infant.

The NYPD released the footage and appealed to the public for help in identifying the suspect, who was believed to be chasing another individual when the shots were fired. Credit: NYPD via Storyful