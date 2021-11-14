Bull Moose Trio Spar Antler-to-Antler in Maine Mountains

A trio of bull moose went antler-to-antler during a sparring session in the Western Maine Mountains on November 5, as winter approached and breeding season drew to an end.

Video captured by one of Colin Chase’s trail cams shows the moose.

“The rut is winding down (breeding season) for moose and this is a group of three bull moose that are starting to hang out with each other for the coming winter,” Chase told Storyful. “They still have a higher level of testosterone so they spar with each other.”

According to Maine’s Lakes and Mountains, moose develop their fully formed antlers in the fall and shed them in November or December, with new, larger antlers growing back in the spring. Credit: Colin Chase via Storyful