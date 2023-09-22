Bulgarian nationalists protest support for Ukraine

STORY: Hundreds of protesters opposing the EU member's support for Ukraine in its war with Russia gathered in front of the parliament building, waving flags, blowing whistles and demanding early elections in the country, which has gone through five polls in the past two years. The protesters also called for the closure of NATO military bases.

Demonstrators ended their walk in front of the grandiose monument to the Soviet army, that had been put under scaffolding for security reasons. Some of them clashed with police, who tried to stop them from getting close to the monument.

The Bulgarian government had recently decided to remove the monument from its current location.