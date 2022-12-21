Buildings and Cars Damaged By Fallen Trees After Powerful Storm Batters Maui

Strong winds brought down trees in Maui, as a Kona storm swept across Hawaii on Monday, December 19, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Video recorded by Dylan Oakes shows downed trees on top of buildings and vehicles, in the Kihei region of the island.

The severe thunderstorm affected power for approximately 12,000 people across Maui Island, officials said. Credit: Dylan Oakes via Storyful

