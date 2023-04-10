Building Collapses in Tijuana Following Landslide in Mexico

A building collapsed onto a road in Tijuana, Mexico, on April 9, local authorities said, following a reported landslide in the area.

Footage released by Tijuana’s mayor Montserrat Caballero shows the moment the building crashes onto Boulevard Cuauhtémoc Sur, within the established safety perimeter, she said.

By Sunday night, the road had been cleared of debris and was open in both directions, Caballero said.

Another building in the same area had collapsed the week previous, according to local reports. Credit: Montserrat Caballero via Storyful