Buhari gives Nigerians more time to swap cash

STORY: Nigerians have been given more time to hand in their old banknotes after cash shortages prompted angry scenes.

With presidential and parliamentary elections next week, President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval on Thursday (February 16) for a deadline to be extended by 60 days.

The central bank decided last year to circulate newly designed 1,000, 500 and 200 naira notes.

But the new bills have been in short supply.

That's led to long queues and chaotic scenes at banks.

Most of Nigeria's economy is still informal and many people use cash for transactions because they do not have bank accounts.

The deadline to turn in old notes had already been extended once to February 10.

After then it would no longer have been legal tender.

Nigerians now have until April 10.