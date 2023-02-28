Buffalo State University hosted Mental Health Fresh Check Day for students

ABC News

Critics of the Biden administration's plan to cancel federal student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans say it's expensive, unfair and an abuse of executive power. "You can't just go to the court and say I don't like this, or I think this might be a problem," said David Nahmias, a staff attorney with the Berkeley Center for Consumer Law and Economic Justice. The state of Missouri argues that it would be uniquely harmed by the impact of large-scale debt cancellation on Missouri's Higher Education Loan Authority, or MOHELA, which is the nation's largest loan servicer.