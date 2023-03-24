Buffalo man sentenced to three life sentences

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — A 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two officers at an apartment complex one week ago had been apprehended in November under the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment, Edmonton police said Thursday. Police also said the boy's gun was the same weapon used in another shooting days before at a nearby restaurant that left a man injured. Deputy Chief Devin Laforce said a bullet casing recovered from the Pizza Hut was forensically matched to the gun recovered from the ap