Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs Dances to Keep Warm Amid Snow Squall

The National Weather Service said scattered lake-effect snow showers affected New York’s Erie County on Sunday, November 13, sprinkling snow down on the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Minnesota Vikings, footage shows.

Video taken by Ashleigh Brown shows the Bills’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs keeping warm on the sidelines as snow fell.

The Bills were playing the Vikings at home at Highmark Stadium Sunday afternoon. Credit: Ashleigh Brown via Storyful