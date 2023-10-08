Buffalo Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde speak after loss to Jacksonville Jaguars
Buffalo Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde spoke to reporters after the team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Patrick Cantlay allegedly told an American television reporter ahead of his opening match in last week’s Ryder Cup that he would wear a cap when he was “paid to be here, like he is”, motioning in the direction of a PGA of America official standing near him.
The Kansas City Chiefs player mocked his fellow NFL star with a witty reference to the New York Jets' owner.
The congressman has been accused of knowing college wrestlers were being sexually assaulted while he was a coach for the team 1987-1995 The post Nancy Mace Backs Jim Jordan for Speaker but Says ‘I’m Not Familiar’ With Allegations He Ignored Ohio State Abuse Allegations (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chicago traded Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, ending the fourth-year player's brief and disappointing tenure with the Bears. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The move comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago's offence. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursda
Colorado coach Deion Sanders was angry after his team beat Arizona State on Saturday. He explained his reasons why, and the list was long.
Ross Atkins also took questions on the Jose Berrios decision in Game 2 and the upcoming free-agent class.
Tommy Fleetwood left an unlucky fan covered in blood after the Ryder Cup hero’s wayward ball hit him in the head during the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
The Canucks add the speedy depth winger to the mix while the Maple Leafs create some cap flexibility,
Patrick Mahomes said watching Tom Brady thrive in the NFL until he was 45 years old motivated him to take care of his bodily longevity and increase his focus on nutrition.
Travis Kelce was grilled about his budding relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, and he had nothing but good news to share.
Week 5’s Sunday slate started with a bang in London. See the best moments, top plays and everything you missed from the Jaguars’ win over the Bills.
Atkins insisted the decision to pull Berrios from Game 2 was made by John Schneider and his staff and wasn't due to pressure from the front office.
Five matches will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, including three title match and John Cena teaming with LA Knight.
Joe Pyfer continued the impressive start to his octagon career when he choked out Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Fight Night 229.
Following the recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' the NBA player has been called out by his ex-girlfriend's family for his behavior
UFC has ended it's ban on fighters bringing flags into the octagon, and CEO Dana White has explained why.
Hamilton was sent into the gravel with the right-rear of his Mercedes flying off in the accident
The Rams are thrilled to be getting star receiver Cooper Kupp back against the Eagles, but many wonder how Puka Nacua's sensational play will be affected.
Though there will be lots of intrigue across the NHL this year, you might want to pay a little extra attention to these stories as the season rolls on.
OTTAWA — With the regular season just days away, Montreal coach Martin St. Louis was happy to see his team commit to the game plan and be rewarded with a 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Montreal Canadiens had led the entire game, but in a span of 16 seconds watched as the Senators grabbed a 4-3 lead early in the third period. “We could have let the game get away from us,” admitted St. Louis. “The guys showed confidence in how we play a team game.” The Canadiens bounced back and scored thre