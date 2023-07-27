Buffalo Bills running back James Cook speaks on day two of training camp
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook spoke to the media on day two of training camp.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook spoke to the media on day two of training camp.
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
And the pic is so nice, she posted it twice.
TORONTO — A new look at Rogers Centre will give fans in the 100 level a new view. The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled detailed plans for Phase 2 of its Rogers Centre renovations on Thursday, detailing how the current 100-level seating bowl and structure will be fully demolished at the end of the 2023 season. The new seats will be installed from foul pole to foul pole, oriented toward the infield for improved viewing specifically for baseball. "Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform R
The PGA Tour does not think the plan to roll back the golf ball is good for the game and has notified the USGA and R&A that it will not support the proposal they have in mind. The opposition to the “Modified Local Rule” came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday evening memo to the players. The governing bodies had set a deadline of Aug. 15 to receive feedback on the proposal, which would give tours the option to require a golf ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Canada continued its 2023 World Cup run Wednesday with a win against Ireland. Follow along here for the latest.
One of Zack Greinke’s former teammates knew just how to get a reaction out of the Royals pitcher.
Chad Green's return is on the horizon but the Blue Jays would still benefit from adding optionable relief depth at the MLB trade deadline.
No one has won the Evian Championship in back-to-back years since it became a major, but Canada's Brooke Henderson is in a position to do just that this week. Henderson beat Sophia Schubert of the United States by a stroke to win the Evian last year for the second major title of her career. Although women's golfing greats like Helen Alfredsson, Laura Davies, Annika Sorenstam and Ai Miyazato have won the Evian multiple times, none of them won it after 2013 when the LPGA Tour named it a major. "I
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has one lasting memory from Lionel Messi’s debut: the image of Messi running to embrace his family after delivering the game-winning free kick and cementing a new era for the club and Major League Soccer. "That was for the fans. This community is hungry," Mas said. Messi’s followup performance Tuesday night against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup showed the impact that one player — the right player — can have on an entire club. Messi
Erik ten Hag was "disappointed" by Manchester United's performance in their 3-1 defeat by Wrexham, despite naming a very youthful side for the pre-season friendly in California. United were 2-1 down at the break before Dan Gore was sent off early in the second half, the League Two side adding a third before the end. Ten Hag told MUTV he hoped his youngsters would learn from the display.
The USA continued their bid for a third straight Women’s World Cup as they drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in their second group stage game, a team they beat in the final four years ago
PERTH, Australia — Captain Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time leading scorer with 190 goals, did not make the starting lineup for Canada's game against Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday. But she did make a difference. Coach Bev Priestman unleashed the 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., at halftime at Perth Rectangular Stadium, along with fellow veterans Sophie Schmidt and Shelina Zadorsky. The game was tied 1-1 at the half despite the fact the Irish had dominated the first 45
NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at the San Diego Padres' Manny Machado. Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced the disciplinary action against Perdomo, who hit Machado in the back with a 98-mph fastball after giving up a home run to Juan Soto in the seventh inning of the Padres' 5-1 win Tuesday night in San Diego. Pirates manager Derek Shelton received a one-game suspension an
The Spaniard played a major role in Manchester City’s rise.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman's double in the 10th inning scored Chris Taylor with the winning run and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Dodgers trailed 7-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but sent the game into extra innings with four runs in the ninth. Taylor tied it on a two-run single with the bases loaded when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dove but had the liner deflect of his glove, allowing both runs to score. Mookie Betts
BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast have been discussing Manchester United's search for a new striker. Harry Kane would be like [Robin] Van Persie, I think he would change the game for us next season. It's just that when a player like Kane becomes available you can't really say no and when you've got a £100m asset sat there you can't really fault Tottenham for saying he can't leave for free.
FUKUOKA, Japan — This was the dominant performance Summer McIntosh was looking for at this year's World Aquatics Championships. The 16-year-old from Toronto defended her world title in the women's 200-metre butterfly in spectacular fashion on Thursday. McIntosh led the race at every split and set world junior, Canadian and Americas records with her time of two minutes 4.06 seconds. McIntosh is only the second Canadian to repeat as world champion, joining Kylie Masse. McIntosh and Masse are also
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has a new deal with the New York Jets — and he's taking a pay cut to try to help deliver a Super Bowl to the winning-starved franchise. Rodgers agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York in a move that ap
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario was never viewed as Cleveland's long-term shortstop — more of a temporary fix. On Wednesday, he became a former one. Eager to give young infielders Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias more playing time, the Guardians traded Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9 million in a deal that addresses major needs for both contending clubs. Rosario came to Cleveland from the New York Mets in the blockbuster deal for Francisco Lindor a fe