Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen speaks after loss to Jacksonville Jaguars
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke to reporters after the team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Kansas City Chiefs player mocked his fellow NFL star with a witty reference to the New York Jets' owner.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chicago traded Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, ending the fourth-year player's brief and disappointing tenure with the Bears. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The move comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago's offence. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursda
Patrick Cantlay allegedly told an American television reporter ahead of his opening match in last week’s Ryder Cup that he would wear a cap when he was “paid to be here, like he is”, motioning in the direction of a PGA of America official standing near him.
Patrick Mahomes said watching Tom Brady thrive in the NFL until he was 45 years old motivated him to take care of his bodily longevity and increase his focus on nutrition.
The congressman has been accused of knowing college wrestlers were being sexually assaulted while he was a coach for the team 1987-1995 The post Nancy Mace Backs Jim Jordan for Speaker but Says ‘I’m Not Familiar’ With Allegations He Ignored Ohio State Abuse Allegations (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Of the 30 managers in baseball, only six of them are scheduled to earn at least $3M in 2024 while 15 others earned $1.75M or less this season.
Week 5’s Sunday slate started with a bang in London. See the best moments, top plays and everything you missed from the Jaguars’ win over the Bills.
Ross Atkins also took questions on the Jose Berrios decision in Game 2 and the upcoming free-agent class.
The Aston Martin driver failed to make it out of Q1 in Qatar.
Tommy Fleetwood left an unlucky fan covered in blood after the Ryder Cup hero’s wayward ball hit him in the head during the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
The Canucks add the speedy depth winger to the mix while the Maple Leafs create some cap flexibility,
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers had everything going for them until Game 1 of the NLDS started and the Arizona Diamondbacks dominated in an 11-2 win.
The Rams are thrilled to be getting star receiver Cooper Kupp back against the Eagles, but many wonder how Puka Nacua's sensational play will be affected.
Travis Kelce was grilled about his budding relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, and he had nothing but good news to share.
The MMA community reacted to Bobby Green's 33-second knockout upset of Grant Dawson in the UFC Fight Night 229 main event.
Davante Adams didn’t practice Thursday and Friday because of a shoulder injury.
There were highs and lows during Week 6 of the college football season with Alabama and Oklahoma leading the day's winners and losers.
Five matches will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, including three title match and John Cena teaming with LA Knight.
Joe Pyfer continued the impressive start to his octagon career when he choked out Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Fight Night 229.
Following the recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' the NBA player has been called out by his ex-girlfriend's family for his behavior