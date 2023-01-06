Buffalo Bills and NFL to show support for Damar Hamlin during Week 18
The Buffalo Bills announced the team, and the entire NFL, will show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Week 18.
The Buffalo Bills announced the team, and the entire NFL, will show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Week 18.
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida
Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about
NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a
SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai
The Toronto Raptors’ inability to hit open shots has been their undoing in several games this season, Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss whether or not they’ll find consistency this season. Full episode discussing the major storylines around the team is on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.
Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.
CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'
VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011. “I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said. Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and elimin