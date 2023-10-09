Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano and DT DaQuan Jones need surgery after injuries suffered against Jags
McDermott said Milano has a leg injury and Jones has a pec injury, both left Sunday's game in the first quarter.
What did Fans and pundits on X, formerly Twitter, comment after the Dallas Cowboys’ Sunday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Andy Reid was direct and adamant when discussing the fourth-and-12 play.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots gave up. Down 24-0 early in the second half, hearing boos at home like they used to on the road, a week after the worst loss of coach Bill Belichick’s career, with quarterback Mac Jones on his way to the bench for the second straight game, the Patriots punted the ball away on a fourth-and-3 inside Saints territory. The move netted New England 27 yards — a minor flip of field position that accomplished nothing. Two more punts and an interception —
DENVER (AP) — The expression on Sean Payton's face when his quarterback retreated to the sideline after his last-minute fumble sealed Denver's latest loss was a combination of exasperation, irritation and frustration. A telling look by the coach of the Denver Broncos to sum up the game and, really, the season so far. Payton appeared none too pleased with Russell Wilson after his QB's late fumble while scrambling away from pressure was returned 39 yards for a touchdown by Bryce Hall that capped t
The athlete is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was penalized after climbing into the stands to give his mom the football after scoring a touchdown against the GIants.
Really? You do this AFTER San Francisco completely dismantles her football team? That’s bravery.
Patrick Cantlay allegedly told an American television reporter ahead of his opening match in last week’s Ryder Cup that he would wear a cap when he was “paid to be here, like he is”, motioning in the direction of a PGA of America official standing near him.
Not even Chiefs coach Andy Reid knew Kelce could get back into Sunday’s game after sustaining a scary injury.
Patrick Mahomes said watching Tom Brady thrive in the NFL until he was 45 years old motivated him to take care of his bodily longevity and increase his focus on nutrition.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The frustration from back-to-back playoff losses to San Francisco that both ended on odd plays turned to humiliation for the Dallas Cowboys. Hoping to prove themselves against a fellow NFC contender in a showdown against the 49ers, the Cowboys were run off the field almost from the start. The defense that had been so stingy the first four weeks was completely exposed. The offense took more than a quarter to gain even a single first down and couldn't move the ball or pr
Who will win the Stanley Cup and individual awards during the 2023-24 NHL season? USA TODAY Sports and For the Win staffers weigh in.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Travis Kelce was hurting at halftime, having limped off the field with an injury to his right ankle and Kansas City in a tied game at Minnesota. Patrick Mahomes knew better than to bother his close friend and favorite receiver with a question about his status. He also wasn't too worried about Kelce coming back. “I feel like Travis has the same mindset I do,” Mahomes said. “If you give him a window to get back in the game, he’s going to be back in the game. Competitor, man. Tha
LONDON (AP) — The Bills arrived jolly. They came out flat. They're going home battered. Buffalo rallied but fell short in a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Starting linebacker Matt Milano left early with a knee injury that is “not looking good,” said coach Sean McDermott. That's after losing starting cornerback Tre’Davious White last week to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. McDermott is not optimistic about DaQuan Jones, either. The defensive end injur
Hamilton was sent into the gravel with the right-rear of his Mercedes flying off in the accident
Which playing surface is safer for athletes: natural grass or artificial turf? The question is important not just in football, but also for soccer, recreational sports and high school and college athletics — anywhere athletes make sudden shifts in direction that can twist joints and tear ligaments. Scientists continue to study the question, but there are challenges to getting the answer right. There are variables to take into account: the player's age and physical shape, weather and surface cond
There were highs and lows during Week 6 of the college football season with Alabama and Oklahoma leading the day's winners and losers.