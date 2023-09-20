Buddy Teevens was the winningest coach in Dartmouth football history
Buddy Teevens died at 66 on Tuesday.
Parsons was on his show “The Edge with Micah Parsons” and discussed his admiration for Colorado and Deion Sanders and his disgust at the late-hit Travis Hunter suffered.
DENVER (AP) — Jerry Rosburg isn't walking through that door to save the Denver Broncos' head coach from himself like he did a year ago. When the Broncos jumped out to a 21-3 lead against Washington on Sunday, it seemed the safest of bets that coach Sean Payton would improve to 73-0, including playoffs, when his teams held a lead of 18 points or more. Russell Wilson's teams in Seattle had never blown that big of a lead. Denver's defense had sacked Sam Howell three times, rookie speedsters Marvin
Michigan State informed suspended football coach Mel Tucker on Monday that he will be fired without compensation for misconduct involving activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy in a sordid case that dates back more than a year. “The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause,” athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement released by the school. If Tucker does not present “suf
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructure of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives him a substantial boost in pay over the next four seasons, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the contract. Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott, who has helped to represent Mahomes going back to his draft year, told ESPN that he
Embattled head coach Mike Babcock's phone-related stunts extended beyond just his team's players, apparently.
The top four remain unchanged, but our latest NFL power rankings feature some movement up high, including the Saints and Steelers rising.
This rule is rarely enforced in Major League Baseball games.
One of the best Saturdays in college football history will take place in Week 4 with seven games featuring ranked opponents.
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. owes a slew of top-ranking sports teams and leagues millions of dollars. In a preliminary list filed by the sports drink company which obtained creditor protection last week, BioSteel details more than $439 million in amounts owed to a range of businesses including manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Of the sports entities listed, the National Hockey League's merchandising and licensing affiliate NHL Enterprises is the top creditor with
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
The Canadian clubs swapped assets on Tuesday after reports that Montreal was looking to move DeSmith given their crowded crease.
The best F1 race of the season, and an excellent showcase for one of the best all-round sports packages on telly at the moment, Sky’s coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix had a bit of everything and was the stand-out sporting TV event of the weekend.
Brady quickly shot down the suggestion that he may unretire for the second time
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Anthony Richardson already has made two promising NFL starts. Indianapolis Colts fans are still waiting to see the new franchise quarterback finish a game. The 21-year-old former Florida star, who seems built to last at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, starts Week 3 in the concussion protocol after leaving in the first half of Sunday's 31-20 victory at Houston. “We’re going to work through those things and we’ll talk through those tonight. I don’t have a definitive answer for you
A Spanish court has dismissed a lawsuit by disgraced ex-soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales against coach Javier Clemente who had called Rubiales a "dangerous and ambitious guy" seeking "to get rich", qualifying his comments as free speech. In its ruling seen by Reuters on Monday and dated Sept. 1 - amid an unrelated scandal over Rubiales' behaviour at the Women's World Cup last month - the Madrid court said that "we are dealing with a pure exercise of the right to freely express an opinion about a person who, moreover, is a public figure". Rubiales declined to comment, and Clemente, who was Spain national men's team coach during the 1990s, was not available for comment.
Great Britain will play Novak Djokovic’s Serbia in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga in November.
Here is a ranking of teams mentioned on The Lowe Post based on their chances of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson doesn't look elite, composed or anything close to resembling a $230 million quarterback or franchise savior at the moment. Not even close. Two games into his first full season with the Browns, there remain major questions about whether Watson can be the same player who led the NFL in passing three years ago for Houston or make Cleveland a Super Bowl contender. Right now, Watson isn't even an average QB, ranking near the bottom in most major statistical categories.
SpaceX showed a goat illustration at its Starbase spaceport which caught the attention of Haddington Town AFC. It invited Elon Musk to buy the club.
The Blue Jays rookie has slowed down in recent days after starting his MLB career on an unprecedented heater.