Buddy Hield with a deep 3 vs the New York Knicks

What a collapse for Dallas.
The Raptors' opponent for the first game of the play-in tournament is set. Here's what you need to know.
The Lakers will enter the playoffs with two new backcourt depth options.
Darvin Ham gets briefed every morning on where his team could end up in the Western Conference playoff race. While the various scenarios are enough to warp the mind of any fan, the Los Angeles Lakers' coach knows the only thing he can do is make sure his team keeps on winning. The Lakers kept their hopes alive of avoiding a spot in the play-in tournament with a 121-107 victory over the resting Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape.
HoopsHype re-drafts the weak 2006 NBA Draft class, a difficult exercise considering its lack of top-end players besides LaMarcus Aldridge, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Lowry.
DALLAS (AP) — Coby White scored 24 points and the short-handed Chicago Bulls rallied past the depleted Mavericks 115-112 on Friday night, eliminating Dallas from play-in contention a year after the club reached the Western Conference finals. Dallas coach Jason Kidd said before the game an “organizational decision” was made to limit Luka Doncic to the first quarter while sitting fellow All-Star Kyrie Irving and four other regulars before the club was eliminated from the postseason. The loss clinc
As the Clippers fight for playoff position, a team of video coordinators, scouts and coaches spend countless hours preparing for a number of scenarios.
Curry and Thompson were at their sharpshooting best against the Kings, combining to hit over half of their three-point attempts.
TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105 on Sunday in a matchup of short-handed teams whose postseason fates already were sealed. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 points for the Bucks, Jae Crowder had 13 and Meyers Leonard had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Lindell Wiggington scored 17 points, and Goran Dragic and Thanasis Antetokounmpo each had 14 for Milwaukee, which finished the regular season
The NBA says it is investigating the Dallas Mavericks after the team chose to sit multiple key players in its loss to the Chicago Bulls.
D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley combine for 67 points and 10 assists Friday to lead the Lakers to a much-needed win over the Suns.
The Mavericks made the controversial decision to not try and sneak into the West's play-in tournament, resting stars in a must-win game.
The NBA will get what it wanted — drama to end the regular season. All 30 teams will play their 82nd game of the season on Sunday, with four matchups — New Orleans at Minnesota, Utah at the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State at Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix — set to decide how the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket will look. For the defending NBA champion Warriors and the Clippers, the math is easy: Win Sunday, and they’re in the playoffs and about to get a week off to get ready for Round 1 matchups against either Sacramento or Phoenix.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 30 points, but D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley each score at least 20 points in Lakers' win.
Who will the third-seeded Sacramento Kings play in the first round of the NBA playoffs? Here are the likely scenarios.
Although the Newfoundland Rogues play basketball professionally, they say they can learn a thing or two from the Sheshatshiu Eagles. Members of the team took time away from St. John's during their all-star break to visit the Labrador community and train with the Eagles, Sheshatshiu Innu School's first ever basketball team. "They're working us pretty hard. It's pretty tough, but it's very motivating that they thought about coming here and teaching us," Eagles player Shipek Andrew told CBC Radio d