STORY: According to auction house Bonhams, the wooden figure of the Guanyin Bodhisattva is one of what is likely to be only a handful of its kind left in the world, most of which are in museums.

It was last sold in the 1930s to a family who wish to remain unknown in Boulogne, a suburb of Paris.

Head of Chinese art Caroline Schulten said the family was unaware of its value until they called her up for an estimate.