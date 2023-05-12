Bucs release schedule for 2023 games
OTTAWA — It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid. ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report the news. Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was r
The Oilers will be without defenceman Darnell Nurse for a pivotal Game 5 in Vegas.
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will sit out for slashing Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers' Darnell Nurse got a game for instigating.
Henrik Stenson’s astonishingly quick fall from grace in Europe golf gathered yet more pace on Thursday when he resigned from the DP World Tour. From Ryder Cup captain to the wilderness in under nine months.
Pegula and Coco Gauff led criticism of the tournament organisers after they were denied the chance to speak after their doubles final
Both of Wednesday's games finished with needless and dangerous altercations, and there's no reason to expect incidents to stop.
The former Warriors coach called his Jokić snub a "mistake."
Tiger Woods' golfer son Charlie is his mini-me both on and off the green
Joe LaCava also caddied for Patrick Cantlay at the Wells Fargo Championship.
An assistant basketball coach at a local middle school is facing disturbing allegations. He's accused of committing a horrendous act against a 12-year-old girl. A criminal complaint alleges the coach, Daveughn Gray, 20, had sex with the girl and recorded the encounter, and now he's facing child pornography charges, which could be just the beginning.
Thomas Gronnemark has been working with the club since 2018 but will not have his contract renewed
Tatum made the first team, with Brown on the second team.
The Blue Jays' major-league roster has performed approximately to expectations so far in 2023, but the same can't be said for the team's top prospects.
Overlong episodes, quizzical character choices, too many plots, fake joy − The second half of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is falling apart.
Woods was not included in the 155-strong field issued by the PGA for next week’s event at Oak Hill Country Club.
Giannis Antetokounmpo issued a strongly worded social media post Tuesday after being left off the NBA all-defensive teams.
Max Domi wasn't the biggest name to move ahead of the trade deadline, but he looks like the best acquisition any team made in terms of playoff impact.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa scored on Bryce Harper’s hard-hit grounder in the 10th inning after Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette’s throwing error and the Philadelphia Phillies came back to defeat the Blue Jays 2-1 on Wednesday. With Sosa on second base to start the 10th, Tim Mayza (1-1) struck out Bryson Stott before walking Trea Turner to put runners on first and second with one out. Harper lined a bouncer toward the mound and Mayza made a good play to snare it and fired to second base to set
Shalie Lipp, an amateur MMA fighter from Minnesota, planned to fight in an event on May 20.
STORY: Halba Diouf dreams of running under France’s banner in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris…The 21-year-old has been training hard to improve her timings in the 200 meter.But as a transgender woman, her hopes were dashed in March when the World Athletics Council banned athletes like her from competing in women’s events.WA President Sebastien Coe cited a common refrain – the “need to protect the female category” … a frequently used justification for the outright exclusion of trans women from athletic competition.The ban has left Diouf feeling “marginalized” and “hounded.”"Even if we are a minority, we deserve to live freely, we deserve to take part in competitions and to compete in our category and we are being refused that. And the only safeguard transgender women have is their right to live as they wish and we are being refused that. For me it's persecution. I don't quite understand."Up until World Athletics’ latest move, transgender female athletes could take part in top competitions as long as their levels of natural testosterone were below a certain threshold…Five nanomoles per liter of blood – a standard set in 2018 that threw into question the participation of elite female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) like South Africa’s Caster Semenya. World Athletics – then known as the International Association of Athletics – recommended oral contraceptives to bring certain female athletes under the threshold.The regulations were roundly criticized by the World Medical Association on ethical grounds.In March, regulations for natural testosterone – often perceived as the sole determinant of athletic performance – were halved to 2.5 nanomoles for female athletes and must be maintained for two years for DSD athletes.And still, Diouf meets that requirement."I started my hormonal treatment three years ago, in January 2020, when I came to South of France. I started it with estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone blockers. I could see results after three, four months. (flash) It was progressive, I mean you don't become a woman overnight, it really does take time. It's gradual."“Her testosterone levels are currently below those found on average in women who were born as women, cisgender women."Diouf’s endocrinologist Alain Berliner finds the ban confusing and calls it a "kind of transphobia.”"For this laboratory, the testosterone level for a woman is between 0.08 and, let's say, 0.50 (micrograms per liter - 0.28 to 1.67 nanomoles per liter) and Halba has 0.21 (0.73 nanomoles per liter). So she is absolutely not advantaged in sports by the testosterone because she has very, very little. In Halba's case, who is a woman in every sense of the word - she is hormonally a woman - and from a physiological and legal point of view, a woman. Everything is in order.”LGBTQI advocacy groups say excluding trans athletes amounts to discrimination.And Diouf is determined to fight for her right to compete.“For me there's no plan B, there's no giving up on the Olympics. For me 'no' is not an option.”