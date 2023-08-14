Bucs ready for joint practice with New York Jets
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking training camp on the road this week. The team held on final practice at One Buc Place on Monday morning before catching a flight to New Jersey. The Bucs saw a fair amount of quarterback Aaron Rodgers when he played with the Green Bay Packers. Now, they’ll get a look at him in his new uniform. Tampa Bay will play the New York Jets in their second preseason game on Saturday. But before that, they will have a joint practice with the Jets on Wednesday.