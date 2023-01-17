Bucs player's work off-field earns him a nomination for NFL's 'Man of the Year'

With sports, we often measure a player’s success by how they play on the field. But every year, the National Football League has another measuring stick: the Walter Payton “Man of the Year” award. This year, the Buccaneers player up for the award is defensive lineman William Gholston. “One of the things I believe in most wholeheartedly is I have enough, so why not take the opportunity to use the platform and put a smile on someone's face?" Bucs Defensive Lineman William Gholston said. "I know what it's like being on the other side."