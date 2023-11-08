Bucs are in desperation mode after 4 straight losses

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) are in desperation mode after four straight losses. Last week’s stunning loss at Houston, blowing a late ten-point lead, was particularly disheartening. Normally lockdown defensive back Carlton Davis III gave up three touchdowns, including the game-winner. “The play happened, and it hurt,” Davis said Wednesday. “It’s the worst thing that could happen to any corner. But you have to move on. I can’t stay stuck in that moment.”