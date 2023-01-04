Bucs coach Todd Bowles plans to play starters in Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) will finish the regular season Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons (6-10). The Bucs removed any playoff drama for this game by clinching the NFC South with last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers. Bucs coach Todd Bowels says the team’s biggest names will be in the starting lineup even though their playoff spot is already locked up. “It’s slated for 17 game season, so regardless, it doesn’t matter to me,” offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “If Tom (Brady) is out there, I am going to be out there.”