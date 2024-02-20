Bucky Brooks names his standouts at 2024 HBCU Combine

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — There were jokes. And laughter. And catharsis. Just no tears. At least none from Jaromir Jagr. Maybe because they were unnecessary when the Pittsburgh Penguins retired his iconic No. 68 on Sunday. The look on Jagr's face, the subtle catch in his voice, the smile that remains boyish even at 52 said it all. No matter where the NHL's second all-time leading scorer has gone during a professional odyssey that's spanned 30-plus years and three continents, Jagr has long understood whe