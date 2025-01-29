Bucks vs Trailblazers Game Highlights
The Trailblazers defeat the Bucks 125-112, sweeping the season series.
The Lakers struggled without Davis against a 76ers team playing without its two best players.
Scottie Scheffler is making his season debut this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Garrett has two years remaining on a five-year, $120 million extension he signed in 2020.
Mike Vrabel joined the Patriots as head coach in a throwback to the Bill Belichick era. But his tenure won't involve Belichick's son, Brian.
Xavier Worthy is among the players who have greatly enhanced their 2025 fantasy stock during this season's playoffs.
Check out our draft rankings for the relief pitcher position this fantasy baseball season.
Engaged players, impressive shots and a tense overtime match combined for a fun evening of indoor golf.
The Giants let Barkley go to an NFC East rival, with whom he rushed for 2,000 yards and is playing in the Super Bowl.
One player isn’t sufficient to fuel a team’s playoff berth and deep postseason run. But one player is also necessary to chase such goals: a strong quarterback. And the Commanders have him.
Jerry Jones introduced Brian Schottenheimer as the Cowboys’ next head coach on Monday afternoon.
Getting caught fixing a game would cost the NFL billions — not to mention potential jail time. Why would it risk that to gain a percentage point or two for a TV network?
Auburn held its edge over the rest of the SEC once again this past week.
Klint Kubiak will replace Ryan Grubb in Seattle after the former Washington Huskies assistant was fired earlier this month.
Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns and Philadelphia forced four turnovers against Jayden Daniels and Washington to seal its second NFC championship in three years.
To remember the life of Kobe Bryant on the five-year anniversary of his heartbreaking passing, Larry Nance Jr. opens up about being a rookie during Bryant’s last season in the NBA.
The Chiefs and Mahomes are once again a topic of debate for NFL officiating.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson has risen to the occasion after stepping into the spot occupied by the legendary Gregg Popovich.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.