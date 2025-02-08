Bucks vs Hawks Game Highlights
The Hawks defeated the Bucks, 115-110. Hawks Top Performers Trae Young – 24 points, 7 assists Dyson Daniels – 15 points, 6 rebounds, career-high 10 assists Bucks Top Performers Bobby Portis – 26 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 3PM Back-to-back games with 20+ points and 15+ rebounds Damian Lillard – 23 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 3PM The Hawks improve to 24-28 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 27-23. Notable Stats The Hawks had 4 players record a double-double: Daniels, Gueye, Okongwu, and Krejčí.