Bucks vs Grizzlies Game Highlights
Memphis stuns Milwaukee, 113-110. For Memphis, GG Jackson (27 points, 6 3PM-career high), Ziaire Williams (27 points-career high, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 3PM), and Vince Williams Jr. with his 3rd career double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds-career high, 7 assists) combine for 72 to lead the way. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way and recorded his 43rd double-double of the season with 35 points and 12 assists while Damian Lillard tallied 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists for Milwaukee in the losing effort.