Buckets of Rain and Hail Come Down on Tuscaloosa

Tornado-warned storms producing damaging winds and hail moved through the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, area on Thursday, January 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS issued multiple tornado warnings for the region and urged people to take shelter.

Twitter user @zombiecody95 said he filmed this footage in Duncanville, southeast of Tuscaloosa, on Thursday. Credit: @zombiecody95 via Storyful