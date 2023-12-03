'This is on my bucket list': Buffalo takes Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics
Chilly December temperatures and some rain did not stop Western New Yorkers from hopping in the water for the 17th annual Buffalo Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.
