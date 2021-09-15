Bucket-Cam Gives Unique View as Crews Drop 3,000 Gallons of Water on Caldor Fire

The Nevada National Guard used aircraft to dump water on the Caldor Fire in Northern California and shared video filmed from an unusual point of view – inside the water bucket itself.

This video provided by the DVIDS, who said it was taken on September 10 in El Dorado County, shows a 3,000-gallon firefighting bucket scooping up water and pouring it on the fire.

As of the afternoon of September 15, the Caldor Fire was holding steady at 219,267 acres (approximately 343 square miles) and was at 70 percent containment, officials reported. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful