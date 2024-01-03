Buccaneers vs. Panthers preview Week 18
Here's everything you need to know when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
The referees everyone hated in Week 17 are back on national TV for Week 18.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
The future of Texas QB Quinn Ewers is in question following its semifinal loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. | Opinion
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
The Bears could land an even bigger haul for the No. 1 pick this year, according to ESPN.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he is was excited to end about the Eagles loss to Cardinals, giving Cowboys a chance to win division and get home game in playoffs
Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
The University of Michigan alumnus shared his excitement about his former team's win on Instagram
Running back Dalvin Cook will be released from the Jets after being used sparingly behind Breece Hall in 2023.
"... there was no discussion ... Then, all of a sudden, out of the blue, we just have this final outcome."
World No 1 Novak Djokovic has stunned a Chinese reporter by responding to her in her own language.
Christian McCaffery, the San Francisco 49ers’ star running back, won’t play in the team’s season finale next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Kicking off the NFL's final regular-season weekend, officiating crew at center of last week's controversy will work Saturday afternoon clash on ESPN.
Neither the NFL nor the Jaguars had any comment Monday on Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper throwing the contents of a drink into a crowd near the end of his team’s 26-0 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday. The league said it’s aware of the video showing Tepper’s reaction after rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception with less than 3 minutes to play. It wasn’t clear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or another loss for the NFL’s worst team. The Panthers are 2-14 and
The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville toward the end of a game on Sunday. The league called Tepper's conduct “unacceptable” in a statement released Tuesday. “All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the statement said. Tepper’s reaction came after rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception with less than three min
Michigan safety Jesse Madden reminisces about what it's been like to play football while being related to coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden.
The Chiefs are locked into their lowest seed of the Patrick Mahomes era. But it presents one distinct advantage — if they use it.
General manager Ross Atkins is also disappointed that Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. Atkins spoke with media today after the signings of centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He took a moment to say that he shared the disappointment of Blue Jays fans that Ohtani, a generational talent, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers instead of Toronto. Atkins confirmed that he met with Ohtani and that the Blue Jays were a front-runner to land the highly pr
