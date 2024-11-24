Buccaneers vs. Giants highlights Week 12
Watch the highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants during the 2024 NFL season.
Watch the highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants during the 2024 NFL season.
All the inactives for Week 12, in one place.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 half-PPR flex rankings.
Pearsall showed off the speed that made him a first-round pick on his first NFL score.
Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle on the play that was not penalized.
The international matchups will include returns to Mexico City and Brazil as well as games in Spain and potentially Ireland.
Samuel was not happy after Moody missed another kick, and took a swipe at him and long snapper Taybor Pepper.
It hasn't always been pretty, but the Chiefs are 8-0 and remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL.
The Chiefs snuck out an overtime win against the Buccaneers on Monday to improve to 8-0 on the season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 10 PPR tight end rankings.
The Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers game Nov. 17 is now a "Sunday Night Football" matchup.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver will miss the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.
The Giants' season keeps hitting new lows.
Another week, another set of mistakes prove pivotal in a Bears loss.
Sanders landed on the back of his head after being flipped in the air on a tackle.
San Francisco needs a win to stay connected in the NFC West and wild-card races.
Does anyone actually want to make the College Football Playoff? On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the collapse by SEC and Big 12 teams in contention to make the college football playoff.
Aaron Rodgers is injured, but he reportedly doesn't want the Jets to know just how much he's injured.
The top two teams in the NFL can both reach double-digit wins by Week 12.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.