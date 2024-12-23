Buccaneers vs. Cowboys highlights Week 16
Watch highlights from the Week 16 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024 NFL season.
Watch highlights from the Week 16 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024 NFL season.
The Cowboys have now won four of their last five even though they're no longer in playoff contention. The Bucs' playoff hopes took a hit with a loss.
Dallas’ likelihood of making the playoffs remains below 1 percent, per NFL Next Gen Stats. But the team’s bid for retaining McCarthy remains well within play.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 15 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Parsons added that he wants to retire as a Dallas Cowboy.
Somehow, Kancey wasn't penalized for a shove in O'Connell's back well after the Raiders quarterback threw the ball.
The Buccaneers and Panthers went to overtime after each team scored in the final minute of regulation.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 defense rankings.
Drew Lock stood little chance against an aggressive Cowboys defense in his first start for the Giants.
"[I’m] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach,” Prescott told Yahoo Sports.
It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
All the inactives for Week 12, in one place.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his thoughts on key results from Week 16's Sunday action.
The 49ers, fresh off a Super Bowl run, and the Cowboys will both miss out on the postseason this year.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald close the book on Week 16 with this Sunday's edition of the fifth quarter: the five games that intrigued them the most. In addition to the Commanders-Eagles tilt, the guys discuss the Minnesota Vikings staying atop the NFC leaderboards with a win in Seattle, Michael Penix's first start with a solid 34-7 win for the Atlanta Falcons over the New York Giants and close out with the two Saturday games.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
Scott Pianowski examines the difference makers in fantasy semifinal matchups, led by several running backs delivering when managers needed it most.
On this week's overreaction pod, Dan Wetzel Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde acknowledge what led to home teams handedly winning each matchup. They cover how offensive line and defensive line play factored into it, and recognize how amazing it was to see all 4 games played on college campuses.
Alex Caruso landed in Oklahoma City last offseason, and he became eligible for an extension on Saturday.