Buccaneers running game improvement helping to increase playoff chances
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) head to Lambeau Field this Sunday for another important game in their playoff run. The Bucs take on the Green Bay Packers (6-7) at 1 p.m. on Sunday. A positive trend is developing for Tampa Bay. For three straight weeks, the running game has produced its best output of the season. The Bucs ran for 125 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, then for 128 yards against the Carolina Panthers, and finally 148 yards last week at the Atlanta Falcons.